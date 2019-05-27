Explore Park tubing rentals off to strong start

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of people spent Memorial Day floating down the Roanoke River.

Explore Park started offering tubing and kayak rentals on Saturday.

Workers at Blue Mountain Adventures said opening weekend was a huge hit.

They have more than 30 tubes and a few kayaks you can use to float a mile down the river. This weekend, they sold out.

"Super busy. Lots of people are showing up, more than we thought, for sure. We have realized that reservations are super helpful but we have a lot of walk-ins and usually try to accommodate," Chloe Hart said.

You can tube at Explore Park every weekend throughout the summer.

