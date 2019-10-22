Fairfield Volunteer Rescue Squad hosting haunted house to raise money for cost of operations

A small volunteer rescue squad is celebrating six decades of providing medical and trauma care to patients in Rockbridge County, but it needs more money to continue providing those services.

The Fairfield Volunteer Rescue Squad came up with an unusual way to raise funds for operational costs. They're not performing any medical services but body parts will be the main focus.

"So in here we have feet, hands, our hearts, brains. Various body parts that we keep for storage," said Scott Grant.

Fairfield Manor is the name of their upcoming haunted house; it's also a tour through the woods will also be offered.

"We know a lot about injuries and wounds. There will be latex and a lot of fake blood. We'll make some of our own injuries," said Grant.

The squad gets county and state money to provide services, but it is also using the haunted attraction to raise extra cash to help serve patients.



Fairfield volunteers are known to provide support for calls like the South River Market explosion and the Raphine fire.

"We cover a big portion of the interstate. There's constantly traffic crashes there. We go into the National Forest, the parkway, and we do mutual aid with other counties and agencies," said Grant.

This year is their 60th anniversary. Several things have changed since 1959.

"Ambulance have a lot more equipment," Grant said. They're more sophisticated."

Fairfield Manor will help the rescue squad have the funds to keep up with those changes. But instead of treating wounds, volunteers look forward to treating patients to a good time this weekend.

" I do think that our people are just as excited as the people that have contacted us," said Grant.

Fairfield Manor will be open from dusk to 11 p.m. on October 25 and 26. The event is being held at the rescue squad located at 5885 N Lee Highway Fairfield, VA 24435. Admission fee is $8, and will have concessions available for purchase.

Check out the website here.



