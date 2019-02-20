Fallen trees on power lines closes sections of Rt. 311 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Thanks to the wintry weather, several trees have fallen onto power lines in Roanoke County, closing both lanes of Rt. 311 in certain areas.

The trees fell onto power lines at Thompson Memorial Drive and Dunford Drive and in the 2200 block of Catawba Valley Drive, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Authorities do not know when the roads will be reopened, and there is no option to divert traffic.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the areas.

