Families shaken after gunshots hit their homes and local church

ROANOKE, Va. - Families in northwest Roanoke are shaken after gunshots hit their homes and a church off 5th Street and Patton Avenue just two days ago.

Debra Hodges lives across the street from where several gunshots were fired at the New Jerusalem Ministries church.

"I was asleep, and it scared me out of my sleep," Hodges said.

The longtime Roanoke resident said when she first moved to the area she felt safe.

Not anymore.

“This neighborhood is dangerous,” Hodges said.

Melissa Martin, who lives just a few houses down, was also home during the shooting.

"We were nervous because they were really close,” Martin said.

While Martin has only lived there for two years, she's already planning to move out of the neighborhood.

City police told 10 News an argument is what led to the shooting.

No one was hurt and so far no arrests have been made.

Officers are still investigating.

