Family and friends from the Roanoke Valley remember Joshua Kidd

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The family of Joshua Kidd received friends at Oakey’s Funeral Chapel on Wednesday afternoon.

To respect the space of family and friends going inside, our cameras remained outside the chapel.

There was a steady flow of people, some taking in flowers and plants as they paid their respects.

Kidd was 30 years old. He was born in Roanoke and grew up in Smith Mountain Lake. His career in the Air Force took him around the world and most recently to Louisiana.

Neighbors in the subdivision where he lived with his wife and 2-year-old son in Bossier City say they believe he was shot while confronting two teens breaking into his car.

"We’re the same age as Joshua, so, it could have been my fiancé, leaving to go to work, and I think he just (was in the) wrong place (at the) wrong time, walked out and caught them and was trying to stop them and it's just really sad,” said Michele Alexander.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family. So far, people have donated more than $41,000 toward the $50,000 goal.

Kidd will be buried with full military honors during a graveside service Thursday.



