Family and friends remember Brittany Henritze and David Nash

ROANOKE, Va. - Friends and family are mourning the loss of Brittany Henritze and David Nash. They both died in a car crash on Hardy Road and Booker T. Washington Highway in Franklin County on Monday afternoon.

Amanda Howard, the mother of two of Nash's children, says he went by Frankie and was loved by many.

"He was funny, sweet, an amazing father to our two children and his other three children. He would give you the shirt off his back. He was very genuine. The kids and I are still in shock. We just can't believe he's gone," Howard said.

According to state police, their Volkswagen Jetta was being driven east on Hardy Road and attempting to make a left turn on Booker T. Washington Highway when it pulled into the path of a Toyota pickup truck going south.

We went back to the intersection of the accident this afternoon. We saw several drivers not making a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

Drivers who travel this road tell Ten News they hope a traffic signal will be put in place to reduce the number of crashes at this location.

The Virginia Department of Transportation office in Salem sent us the following information about the intersection:

"A three year crash analysis (9/1/2015 - 8/31/2018) in the area of the Route 122 (Booker T Washington Highway) and Route 636 (Hardy Road) Intersection reports that there were 20 crashes. The types of crashes included 11 angle collisions, 7 rear end collisions, and 1 fixed object - off road crash, and 1 deer crash. Recently, intersection warning signs with flashers were installed on the approach to the intersection in both directions. The flashers were activated on November 28, 2018. In addition, a Smartscale project is currently in design for this area. The project is looking at installing a new left turn lane and improving an existing right turn lane on Route 122 as well as improve the shoulders along the roadway. It could be advertised by the end of next year."



A GoFundMe account has been setup for Henritze.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.