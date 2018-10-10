Family, friends remember man killed in deadly pedestrian crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Family and friends are remembering a man who died trying to cross a busy Botetourt County road.

People who knew 63-year-old Billy Agee said he had the biggest heart and was always ready to help.

Virginia State Police said a car hit him Tuesday night as he crossed Route 11 after leaving the Greenway Market. Agee died at the scene.

A friend told 10 News that Agee liked to help out at the Market and crossed Route 11 several times a day to get there.

Greg Wilson, who said he knew Agee for more than 20 years, was shocked at what happened.

"He's just a good dude. He was a good dude," Wilson said. "I'm going to miss him. I know that."

Investigators said the driver was not hurt. They haven't said if she will face any charges.

