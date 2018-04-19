Family gives back to Ronald McDonald House after life-changing stay

ROANOKE, Va. - A family who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House when their baby was born more than 12 weeks early is now giving back to the program they say changed their lives.

We first told you about Lindsay Hayes and her husband in November, as the Ronald McDonald House provided the Christiansburg couple a free place to stay just blocks away from the Carilion NICU in Roanoke, where their daughter was being treated.

Now, the family is home safe, and Lindsay Hayes' coworkers and students at Kipps Elementary School are working to help even more families.

Wednesday night, they made a major delivery, donating hundreds of items including onesies, diapers, and gift cards.

Hayes also gave students a tour of the place she once called her temporary home.

