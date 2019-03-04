Family members, three dogs are safe after Roanoke County house fire Monday afternoon

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Members of a family and their three dogs are safe after a house fire Monday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Authorities say crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to the 5000 block of Glenvar Heights Boulevard in the Fort Lewis area.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke inside the first floor of the two-story home. They were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Officials say no people or pets were injured, and that an adult and teenager were home at the time. The two and their three dogs made it out safely.

There was light smoke damage to the home, and the family will likely be able to sty in the home Monday night, according to fire officials.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is on scene investigating a cause and damages.

