Family of Asia Wade still searching for justice one year after her death

ROANOKE, Va. - Time has not helped ease the pain of Asia Wade's death. Her sister is still trying to cope with the loss.

"It's hard. It still feels the same as if it was a year ago, honestly," said Ashley Wade, Asia's older sister.

Asia Wade, a 28-year-old Roanoke woman, was shot and killed Feb. 5 of last year, four days before her birthday. Police found her unconscious, lying face-down in the doorway of a Shenandoah Village apartment.

"I was devastated. No one ever plans to lose a loved one, especially in the way we lost our loved one -- to be murdered," said Ashley Wade.

In December, police released the name of a suspect, 33-year-old Rodney Ray Dunn, of Roanoke, who is facing a second-degree murder charge. He is still on the loose.

"This year, I feel like we're going to get our justice, and I'm going to make it my business to get justice this year," said Ashley Wade.

Asia Wade's case is one of 16 homicide cases police were investigating in 2017. Seven of those are still unsolved, and out of the two homicide cases so far in 2018, one suspect is still not in custody.

Roanoke's police chief is hoping the public will step up and speak up.

"Those who are standing around on the peripheral who know what's going on, who can be that one piece of the puzzle that we need," said Chief Tim Jones.

The Wade family now plans to offer a reward to help track down that piece of the puzzle.

"I think it will be better once we get him off the streets. It will be a little easier to cope with," said Ashley Wade.

If you have any information about any crime in Roanoke, call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500.

