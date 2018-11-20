Family of five displaced after Vinton fire Monday night

VINTON, Va. - A family has been displaced after a fire Monday evening, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Fire crews responded at 9:23 p.m. to the 300 block of East Augusta Avenue in Vinton for a reported residential structure fire.

Once they arrived, crews found fire in the window of an apartment around the back of the apartment complex, which has six units.

A family of five and two cats lived in the apartment and all made it out okay. They will be displaced, and the Red Cross is helping the family.

Damage from the fire was contained to one apartment.

The fire is still under investigation by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

Crews from Vinton, Mount Pleasant and North County responded to the fire.

Damages have not been estimated at this time.

