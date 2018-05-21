Family of Roanoke County shooting victim still looking for answers

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The family of the victim in last week's Roanoke County shooting is asking for the public's help.

Keonte Johnson, 23, was killed in the triple shooting last Monday morning on Enon Drive near Walrond Park, in the Hollins area.

The family is asking the community to help raise money for Keonte's funeral; so far they have raised about $3,000, but family members say they need $6,000 to bring Keonte's body home and for the funeral. Keonte's family is also still searching for answers from Roanoke County Police who had responded to the house hours before the shooting.

"They could have easily drove back by the residence 15 minutes later to see if the party had shut down. That's my question. Why didn't they? I feel that if they did enforce it better, Keonte would still be alive," said Deborah Van Pelt, Keonte's grandmother.

Roanoke County has released a statement, saying "Police responded to the residence just after 4:00 a.m. Monday following a report of a loud party. Contact was made with the residents and police advised them to bring the party inside and keep the noise down, or shut it down. The residents complied with the request and police left. Police were called back to the residence again, about 7:00 a.m., after reports of shots being fired. Police are continuing with their investigation of the incident."

To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.







