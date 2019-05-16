Family of Roanoke woman killed in hit-and-run responds to suspect's arrest

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run case after three months of investigating.

Gene Gallimore, 59, has been charged with hit-and-run and driving without a license in connection to the death of 58-year-old Linda Pierson. Pierson was killed in February while walking near the corner of 5th Street and Campbell Avenue SW.

Pierson's daughter, Charity Wallace, told 10 News she's happy police made an arrest, but she still deals with the pain of knowing her mom was taken from her too soon. Wallace said she would have felt much better if the driver had showed compassion and stopped to help her mom after she was hit.

Roanoke police arrested Gallimore after months of studying surveillance video around the area and recreating the scene of the crime.

"I've worked a number of hit-and-runs over the years where we were never able to bring people to the point of arrest or prosecution," said Lt. Jeffrey Newman of the Roanoke Police Department. "It is very rewarding for us to be able to tell a family that we believe this person hit your loved one."

