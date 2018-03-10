Family remembers Markel Girty

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Roanoke mother is opening up about the day her son was ripped from her life by gun violence. It's been exactly one month since Markel Girty was killed. He was father to two children. His youngest was a daughter born 10 days after he died.

Amy Girty was at work when she got the call about her son Markel. She says the person told her there was an accident and he was shot. The pain of his death is almost to much too handle.

"I think I'm still in shock. I really am. It's not a day that goes by that I don't think about what happened, why it happened," said Girty.

Amy doesn't know many details about the day Markel died.

The investigation revealed Girty was shot on 29th Street Northwest and then drove his car away from the area. Police say those injuries caused him to get into an accident at the intersection of 24th Street and Salem Turnpike Northwest.

Markel would have been 24 years old next week. His family will return to the scene to release balloons on his birthday. He was the middle of three siblings and Amy's only son.

Family members are hoping someone will come forward with answers to solve this case. And possibly bring some kind of closure.

"It'll just be an answer but the wound won't close,"

WSLS 10 reached out to Roanoke police and were told there are no arrests and this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.