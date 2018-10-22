Family remembers Roanoke woman who died in Florence flooding

ROANOKE, Va. - Family members of Betty Sue Britt of Roanoke, who went by Susie Fitzgerald, said they’re devastated by her death. They revealed new details to 10 News Monday about the final hours of her life.

Police announced last week that Fitzgerald died as a result of flooding from Florence, a storm which brought heavy rain to Roanoke Sept. 16 and 17.

A medical examiner ruled her death an accidental drowning after emergency crews recovered her body Oct. 16 in the Wasena area of the Roanoke River near the Greenway during cleanup from Tropical Storm Michael.

Fitzgerald was 53 years old. She left behind five children and 10 grandchildren. She had seven siblings, including Margaret Howard, who is left wondering why her sister put herself in danger.

“Heartbroken. It's just devastating. I can't believe it,” she said.

She said all the family members have taken it hard.

“I can't believe that she went out like that,” she said. “I still don't believe it.”

Fitzgerald was living with different friends and family members at the time, and what Howard said she learned from police gives a clearer picture of the hours before her sister’s death.

On Sept. 17 -- when Florence was at its strongest in Roanoke -- she left a friend’s place at Melrose Towers around 5 a.m. and began walking toward southwest Roanoke.

That's the last time anyone saw her alive.

Detectives believe floodwater swept her away about a mile away at Shaffer’s Crossing. They found an umbrella there that they believe she was carrying, according to Howard.

Family members don't know where she was headed and wish they could have been there to help her.

“What made her go out that time of the morning wondering off when they were calling for the bad weather? Because normally she would call me if she needed a ride,” Howard said.

She said Fitzgerald had gone through a traumatic event recently and a few months ago had gone to a program to recover from alcohol abuse.

Detectives told the family that video shows she left with a cup and was swaying back and forth that morning, pointing to the possibility that she had been drinking.

She had been reported missing for 13 days.

Howard described her as a loving person.

“She was always laughing, always had a smile on her face, would do anything in the world for anybody, anybody,” she said.

The family has scheduled a public funeral service in Vinton for Wednesday at 12 p.m. at New Testament Baptist Church.

There have now been 53 deaths from Florence.

