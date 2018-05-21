Family safe after fire starts in bedroom of Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County family managed to escape their home unharmed after a fire started in a bedroom overnight.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on the 2600 block of Puckett Circle around 3:10 a.m. That's in the Fort Lewis area of the county.

When crews arrived, they found flames showing from the back corner window of a vinyl-sided house.

Two adults and one juvenile were in the house at the time but made it out safely. A dog was safe outside the home and firefighters were able to rescue a cat from inside.

While the fire was contained to the bedroom, there is smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The family is displaced and will stay with family members in the area.

The fire was under control within a half hour, according to the fire department. There's still a lot of smoke, so firefighters are trying to figure out where it's coming from and get it cleared.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

Crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew there to learn more.

