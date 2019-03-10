Family who moved to Roanoke from Congo gets keys to Habitat for Humanity home

ROANOKE, Va. - Habitat for Humanity gave Yvone and Leya Sikuzani, a mother-daughter duo, the keys to their Roanoke home on Saturday.

Yvone Sikuzani and her six children, including her oldest daughter, Leya, and Leya Sikuzani's daughter moved to the Star City in 2015. They say they came here to safety, to future their education and improve their live condition.

Yvone Sikuzani heard about Habitat for Humanity through church members. Leya Sikuzani says they began the process of applying for the home in July 2017.

On Saturday, with the cut of a ribbon, they were able to have the keys and start paying the mortgage for their new home.

"This program means a lot to me because they change our life. We are going to live a beautiful life from today, and the rest of our life," said Leya Sikuzani.

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity has completed 230 homes for 276 families in the Roanoke Valley, according to the nonprofit.

