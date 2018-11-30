Fashions for Evergreens fundraiser underway at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Decking the halls for a good cause -- a longtime holiday fundraiser for the United Way of Roanoke Valley is underway.

From a flying plane to Winnie the Pooh, Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke is a sight to see.

"It's done to celebrate Christmastime, get people out to Hotel Roanoke and also give back to the community a little bit," said Jeff Collignon, vice president of resource development for United Way of Roanoke Valley.

This year, 35 different organizations -- from businesses to nonprofits -- tell their stories by decking out a tree. Visitors can view the displays and vote for their favorites with a donation. That money goes to United Way's community impact fund, which focuses on early education, youth success and making families financially stable.

"For every dollar that's given to United Way, we can turn around and make that into $10 worth of impact into our community," said Collignon.

Last year, Fashions for Evergreens raised more than $6,000.

This year, not only is your vote helping United Way, voting will also help determine which organizations will be invited back next year for one of the 35 coveted spots.

"The best part really is the storytelling that goes into these trees and the sense of community," said Collignon.

If you aren't able to stroll through the tree stories at Hotel Roanoke, you can also vote for your favorite tree online by clicking here.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.