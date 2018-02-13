Fatal officer-involved shooting ruled justified

ROANOKE, Va. - The Commonwealth's attorney concluded Tuesday that a fatal officer-involved shooting was justified.

It happened November 8 at a home on the 2600 Block of Fairfield Drive in Roanoke.

More Headlines

The officer was responding to a call for a domestic incident when he ended up firing a shot, killing 31-year-old Victor Bray.

When the officer arrived, Bray was on the front porch with a gun. His fiancée was also on the porch and they were involved in what police are describing as "an active disorder." The officer asked Bray to drop his weapon multiple times. He refused and did fire a shot, according to police. Police say the officer then fired, killing Bray.

Bray's fiancée was not hurt and neither was the officer.

Several days before the shooting, Bray and his fiancée had an argument. She told investigators that Bray hit the walls and threw things. The next day, she filed for full custody of their two-year-old daughter.

The officer, R.A. Howell, is now able to restore full active duty, effective immediately. He was placed on administrative duty during the investigation, which is standard procedure in these cases.

Commonwealth's Attorney Don Caldwell stated he has reviewed body camera footage, police reports, witness statements, photographs of the scene, a firearms ballistics report, and the official autopsy report.

Caldwell concluded that Bray's actions placed the officer in a position where he reasonably believed that he and others were in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.