Fate of Fire Station No. 7 gets closer to a decision

ROANOKE, Va. - The fate of Roanoke's historic Fire Station No. 7 is getting closer.

A little over a week from now, the community and City Council will get a first look at two options for updating the fire station.

During an upcoming City Council meeting, architects will present details about each plan.

One plan is to retain the old building.

The other is to build a new structure.

The fire station has stirred mixed emotions in the community.

The Roanoke Firefighters Association shared a post on social media that said they wanted station to be torn down.

The History of Roanoke Va also posted, saying they wanted to save the current building.

Chief David Hoback, of the Roanoke Fire and EMS, as well as Council member Michelle Dykstra, shared their thoughts.

“We want to design a station that fits the community, that meets the needs of today's fire service, that accommodates female firefighters and that will be sustainable for the next 75 or 100 years," Hoback said.

"The balance always has been and the question for cost effectiveness and public safety: How do we make sure we're best utilizing taxpayer dollars? How do we make sure we're maximizing public safety?” Dykstra said.

You can learn more about the two options for the fire station at the City Council meeting inside the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building on Aug. 6.

