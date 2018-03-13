Jail offering program to help incarcerated dads reconnect with their kids

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Twenty-seven million children in the United States have an incarcerated parent.

The absence of a parent can have long-term effects on a child, especially the absence of a father.

That is why the Montgomery County Jail will offer a six-week fatherhood course called the InsideOut Dad Parenting Program.

It will give the necessary tools to fathers who are currently incarcerated on how to connect with their children while serving time and how to connect when they are released.

“If their fathers are in their life they are more likely to not come here and that's really the ultimate goal,” said Program Director Greg Warden. “We are trying to help them help their kids to show them, ‘Hey this is not what you want to do, but this is what I went through. Let me help you not make the choice I made.'”

The program meets every Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The directors told me that the idea derived from fathers who expressed that they needed help.

“One of the things a lot of the inmates were asking for was to have something on parenting,” said Chief deputy Bradley St.Clair. “It’s something that the inmates want to participate in and I think it will help the overall function of the jail.”

A typical class consists of topics such as, how to express their feelings and explaining to their kids where they have been.

The program is funded by the inmates, through commissary proceeds, where a percentage goes into funding rehabilitation programs like this one.

