FBI seek 'Chameleon Beard Bandit' in connection with Roanoke, five other bank robberies

Starting in top-left and going clockwise, images are from Nov. 17, Nov. 14, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13

RICHMOND, Va. - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information regarding a serial bank robbery suspect who authorities say robbed a Wells Fargo in Roanoke.

The FBI office in Richmond is asking for help finding the man who they've dubbed "The Chameleon Beard Bandit."

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for six bank robberies in four states.

In each instance, the FBI says he would enter the bank, approach the victim teller and show a demand note.

On several occasions, the subject either threatened he had or produced a handgun.

Sept. 29 - Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina During this robbery, he wore a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, a "safari"-style hat with a palm tree logo and black gloves. He also carried a motorcycle helmet.

Oct. 13 - 1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky During this robbery, he wore a camouflage "bush"-style hat, a black long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans. He also carried a black, single-strap backpack.

Nov. 14 - Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia During this robbery, he wore a light-colored jacket with black stripes, a camouflage "boonie"-style hat, blue jeans and black gloves. He carried a small, red-and-gray backpack.

Nov. 17 - Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina During this robbery, he wore jeans, a white-and-purple pinstriped shirt and a tan baseball cap. He carried a motorcycle helmet and a backpack.

Dec. 12 - Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia During this robbery, he wore a gray "beanie"-style hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and a brown jacket.

Jan. 5 - Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas During this robbery, he wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, gloves, a blue "toboggan"-style hat, jeans and white shoes.



The FBI considers him armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 804-261-1044

