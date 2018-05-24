FDA warns against teething products with benzocaine

ROANOKE, Va. - Katie Dehart is excited that her baby boy teething, but admits it's not always easy.

“It can get pretty bad. He has six teeth, Dehart said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against over-the-counter teething products that contain benzocaine.

Pediatrician Ashley Logan of Physicians to Children sees children who struggle during teething all the time.

Logan describes how serious benzocaine can be for a child.

“They can be dangerous because that medicine can get absorbed into your system through your gums. There can be seizures, breathing problems, and different blood problems,” Logan said.

If your child is experiencing pain while teething, Logan recommends teething rings that are chilled but not frozen.

If you can see that the teeth are breaking through the surface, Logan says you can also give your child a small dose of Tylenol.

“This will help with sleep for a night or two,” Logan said.

The FDA said babies who experience problems from products with benzocaine should get medical attention immediately.

