Feeding America kicks off Hunger Action Month

ROANOKE, Va. - People around the country are stepping up this month to help fight hunger for Feeding America's Hunger Action Month.

It's a nationwide push for hunger awareness and for taking action to fight hunger in our communities -- which local leaders said is a big problem in our area.

“Where the Community Solutions Center is here in northwest Roanoke is in a food desert, meaning it's a challenge for people to get to a grocery store that provides fresh healthy food. There's a distance factor there so it can be challenging for folks to get what they need and so this is a place that is very much impacted by hunger," Feeding America Southwest Virginia marketing and communications coordinator Amanda Allen said.

They're encouraging you to volunteer this month or come out to one of their events. Click here to find those.

