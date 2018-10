SALEM, Va. - Feeding America Southwest Virginia received a donation of 20,000 pounds of food.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints dropped off the food Friday morning.

The donation is equivalent to almost $35,000.

It will help provide nearly 17,000 meals to those in need across Southwest Virginia.

This donation is part of the church's role in the sixth annual Day to Serve project.

