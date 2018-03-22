Feeding America Southwest Virginia gets 40,000 lbs of donated apples

ROANOKE, Va. - Feeding America Southwest Virginia got a huge donation this week.

The food bank received 40,000 pounds of assorted apples from the Turkey Knob Growers in Timberville.

Amanda Allen, marketing coordinator at the food bank, said any donated produce is great to have, especially during the colder seasons.

“Forty thousand pounds is a lot of apples so thankfully we have more than 300 agencies in Virginia that will have the opportunity to get the apples,” Allen said.

The donated apples included different kinds, including Pink Lady and Granny Smith.

