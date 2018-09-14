Feeding America Southwest Virginia prepares meals ahead of storm

ROANOKE, Va. - Feeding America Southwest Virginia is doing its best to prepare for the storm.

The nonprofit gathered volunteers to prepare and pack meals for people in need. On Friday, volunteers filled the kitchen on Melrose Avenue to finish up the preparations.

Staff members say the meals will be on standby until they determine which areas here are hit hardest.

"We've learned in our 37 years that you can't over prepare for disasters. You have to be prepared for everything," said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of FASWVA.

Also, Kroger donated funds to purchase snacks and water for disaster bags prepared by FASWVA. Those bags will be in Roanoke police officers' cars as they respond during the storm.



