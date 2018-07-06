Feeding America Southwest Virginia summer program going strong, serving hundreds of meals

ROANOKE, Va. - Seven-year-old Latasha Ipock enjoyed a fresh, nutritious meal outside on a beautiful day in Roanoke.

"Pizza and I loved the banana and the ice cream," said Latasha.

Latasha is one of hundreds of Roanoke area kids who will be served by Feeding America Southwest Virginia this summer. From Monday to Friday, the organization makes multiple stops in local neighborhoods.

"If they don't have enough food, they get to have lunch at least they get some food," said Latasha.

Each day, this Café to Grow food truck is packed and filled by Feeding America staff and volunteers.

The truck serves about 200 meals each day and including Feeding America Southwest Virginia's other summer feeding locations, between 500 and 700 meals are served.

"We're seeing plenty of children this summer, which means there's plenty of kids who need a free meal, so it's going really well in terms of us being able to reach and serve children," said Amanda Allen, marketing and communications coordinator.

On Friday, kids at Tinker Creek Manor Townhomes enjoyed the fruits of all that labor. On this special Friday, Freedom First Credit Union even gave out free ice cream.

It's a summer feeding program that also produces hundreds of very grateful kids.

"Thank you and have a nice day," said Latasha.

The summer feeding program is still in need of volunteers. If you're interested, click here to learn more.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.