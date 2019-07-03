Fiji Island Restaurant bought, set to become gaming shop

ROANOKE, Va. - After being closed for more than three years, a former Roanoke restaurant is about to get new life.

Mishap Games is moving into what used to be Fiji Island Restaurant, just off Franklin Road near Sonic.

According to Roanoke records, James Dixon purchased the property for $440,000 on June 20.

Waldvogel Commercial Properties announced the sale Tuesday.

Mishap Games, a tabletop game store with board games, role-playing games, miniature games and collectible card games, is currently located on Orange Avenue in the same shopping center as Bratcher's Ice Cream Parlor.

With the expansion, Mishap Games is going to offer a full food menu, as well as beer and wine.

Here's how the company describes the menu it's planning:

"Mid-century cocktail party food that you can eat with a toothpick. Look for small $3-$5 portions of Swedish meatballs, pinwheel sandwiches, pigs in a blanket, chex mix, dips, and cookies."

The gaming shop also plans to have five to six taps available and sell bottles of beer as well.

The tiki theme of the space is going to go. Well, sort of.

While the new store will have a post-apocalypse theme, the shop plans to preserve all of the tiki items for the bar area and some of the private RPG/event rooms.

Mishap Games is hoping to open in the new location this fall.

