Final preparations underway ahead of One Day. One Voice. march in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A group of parents in the Roanoke Valley is working to change the conversation around gun safety. The One Day. One Voice. march is taking place Wednesday morning in downtown Roanoke to spread that message.

Organizers say their focus remains on gun safety, ensuring that weapons and ammunition are locked up and not accessible to kids and teens.

The march will take place during the lunch hour, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Downtown Roanoke Library on Jefferson Street. Participants will begin to form a human chain, stretching from the library to Elm Avenue and towards Elmwood Park - symbolizing solidarity with the Parkland, Florida community and a local commitment to ensure guns are stored safely.

Organizers say safe gun storage is non-partisan and requires no legislation, making it a message all parents should be able to rally behind.

"We don't always know what kids are thinking. Unfortunately, if there is a mental health component and they are suicidal, as parents we don't always know that and it can be really, really tragic," says Dustin Eshelman, a co-organizer of the One Day. One Voice. events in Roanoke. "If we can just give a child who might be impulsive one more day or one more step harder to getting access to that gun at home, we feel like we can potentially save lives.

The movement is catching on, with other events taking place in Harrisonburg, Pennsylvania and Colorado on Wednesday. A Blacksburg event has been rescheduled for next month because of bad weather.

