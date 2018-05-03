Fincastle Baptist helping to train more foster and adoptive parents

FINCASTLE, Va.- - There are close to 500 children in the foster care system in the Roanoke Valley and thousands more in the commonwealth waiting for a place to call home even if that's for a short while.

Fincastle Baptist Church leaders say there is a way you can help.

The church said there has been an outpouring of interest from people wanting to learn more including Tom and Tammy Ogle. They are empty-nesters but may not be for long.

"God has blessed us and we have a home with extra rooms. And if there is a child that has a need, then maybe just for a small period of time we can be a part of their life," said Tammy Ogle.

The couple is interested in learning more about the foster care system and how they can make a difference. Tammy said the interest started with going on mission trips with the church.

"Because that's just a small time where you have an impact on someone's life. I feel like God's been calling and pushing us a little harder to have a bigger impact here in our own area," said Ogle.

Right now there are hundreds of children in foster care in the Roanoke Valley. Fincastle Baptist Church is using the simple math equation of 1+1+1= 0 as a possible solution.

"If every church in the Valley and if one family from every church and one child is fostered, we can eliminate this issue," said Kevin Cummings, senior pastor.

The goal is to get 20 children fostered and 10 children adopted after a series of training sessions provided by the church starting Sunday.

"I don't want this just to be a Fincastle thing. We want this to be for all churches to make a difference," said Cummings.

The Ogles are ready to take the journey to see where it's going to lead them.

"I think for me personally I would just want to be there for them and be a male role model," said Tom.



The church will be holding free foster-care training sessions with the hopes of getting at least 30 people trained in foster care. You don't have to be a member of the church to make a difference.

Coming out to the training sessions can help you change a child's life.

Training schedule:

Session 1: May 6, 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Session 2: May 9, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Session 3: May 16, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Session 4: May 20, 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Session 5: May 23, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Session 6: May 30, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Session 7: June 3, 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Session 8: June 6, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Session 9: June 10, 12:45-3:30 p.m.

Make-Up Sessions:

June 13, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

June 20, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

June 24, 12:45-3:30 p.m.



540.473.2861

info@fincastlebaptist.org

7330 Roanoke Road

Fincastle, VA 24090

