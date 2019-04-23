Fincastle man survives dramatic plane crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. - A Fincastle man who crashed his experimental plane nose down into the ground is in fair condition.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center confirmed that Robert Barrows is a patient, NBC affiliate WITN reports.

Barrows owns the Bearhawk LSA that crashed Monday afternoon at the Holly Ridge/Topsail Island Airport around 3 p.m.

After the crash, the plane remained vertical with its nose in the ground.

Barrows was airlifted to a hospital in Wilmington after the crash. Col. Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said the pilot had an apparent injury to his leg or foot.

The Highway Patrol and the FAA are investigating the mishap.



