Fincastle Vineyard and Winery will close after 15 years in business

FINCASTLE, Va. - After 15 years in business, a Botetourt County winery is closing for good.

Fincastle Vineyard and Winery made the announcement Monday evening that its owners are retiring from the wine-making business.

The last vintages of Fincastle Wines are marked down, ranging from $12 to $14. The winery's Cabernet Fran was a favorite among customers.

The winery frequently hosted murder mystery dinners and concerts on the lawn.

The owners have not yet given an exact date for when the winery will close, but they say they are currently winding down their operations.

