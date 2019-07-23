Find your true love on stage in the Star City as part of 'The Bachelor' live

ROANOKE, Va. - Are you looking for love? If Bumble and Tinder are just too private for you, here's your chance to put your dating life up on stage.

If you're ready to accept a rose, you're in luck - 'The Bachelor' franchise is coming to the Star City on April 23, 2020.

As part of the ultimate Hometown Date, one eligible bachelor from Roanoke will be chosen to court some local ladies on their search for romance. And who better to guide them on that journey than Bach-nation favorite Ben Higgins!

Ben and the audience will guide the love birds (or flock of love birds) on their journey to love -- from the first impression rose to group date challenges, the coveted one-on-ones and of course, the rose ceremony.

The show will be held at the Berglund Center and tickets go on sale Friday. Prices start at $45 and go to $152.

