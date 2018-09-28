Fire collapses roof of Roanoke County outbuilding

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County crews battled an early morning fire at an outbuilding.

Firefighters responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to the fire on Pine Needle Drive.

A 20x40 cinder block and wood outbuilding behind a house was on fire when they arrived. The building was used for storage and as a wood-working shop.

The roof collapsed and the building is a total loss.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within a half hour, and the home was untouched.

No one was hurt.

The fire marshal is investigating what may have caused the fire.

