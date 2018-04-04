Fire destroys mobile home atop Bent Mountain

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - One man is without a home after a fire early Wednesday morning atop Bent Mountain in Roanoke County.

The fire in the 10400 block of Bent Mountain Road destroyed the man's single-wide mobile home.

Because of the extensive damage, the fire marshal's office has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Credit: Back Creek Fire & Rescue Company 11

Multiple crews battled the fire, which was brought under control in about an hour.

Officials with the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department say a smoke alarm woke the man inside the home and he was able to escape unharmed and go to a nearby home to call for help.

The Red Cross is assisting him.

No injuries were reported.

