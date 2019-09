ROANOKE, Va. - Crews extinguished a fire in Roanoke City near Pocahontas Avenue and Hollins Road.

Around 2:45 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a report of a grass fire, and the first units to arrive found a freight trailer on fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and the cause is currently under investigation.

