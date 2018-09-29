Fire Marshal investigating blaze that displaced Roanoke County family

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that displaced a Roanoke County family Friday evening, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Officials say that crews responded to the first in the 9800 block of Green House Road just before 8 p.m.

When crews first arrived, they said they found the home, a barn-like structure, in flames. Authorities say that the roof of the home fell in, and that the home is a total loss.

Crews say they were able to contain the fire within 90 minutes.

According to authorities, four adults and one dog lived in the home and will be displaced. They will be staying with neighbors in the area, and the family and dog are not injured.

Officials say that the damage amounted to $250,000.

