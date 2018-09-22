Fire marshal investigating overnight fire

ROANOKE CO., Va - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning. They arrived in the 5000 block of Crescent Boulevard around 2 a.m. The firefighters were greeted with heavy flames coming from the second story of the house.

Fire officials say the house was vacant, and has been abandoned for five years. The house did receive significant damage during the fire.

No one was hurt while the fire was being put out. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a cause.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.