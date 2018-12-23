Fire officials investigate blaze on Darby Road

Roanoke Co. - A family is displaced after a Saturday afternoon fire in Roanoke County.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze on Darby Road in the northern part of the county at around 4:20 p.m., Saturday. When they arrived, a home was on fire and crews could see heavy black smoke in the area. It took crews about 25 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Crews say one adult and three children, one of whom was a guest, were inside at time of the fire. Another adult was not home.

Everyone made it out safely, and crews also rescued two turtles from inside.

The family will be displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

