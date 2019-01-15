Fire Station 7 gets more plans approved by planning commission

ROANOKE, Va. - The city is making extra space for Roanoke's historic fire station 7 in Grandin.

Last summer, city council members decided to replace the fire station with a newer structure in the same location.

In order to have more space and bring the building up to code, the city recommended vacating portions of Denniston Avenue.

This area will be used to support the construction of the new fire station.

As we've reported construction on the new station could start this spring.



