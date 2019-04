ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Crews are responding to multiple brush fires in Roanoke County.

The fires are burning near the train tracks near Electric Road in the Tanglewood area.

About seven fire trucks are at the scene.

Neighbors say the fires may have started by a passing train.

They say the flames were sizable, but firefighters have it under control now and are standing by to monitor.

10 News has a crew at the scene.

