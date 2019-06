CAVE SPRING, Va. - Man's best friend has a few firefighters to thank for his freedom Wednesday.

A dog is unharmed after having its head freed from a cinder block in Cave Spring.

Wagon 3 from Cave Spring was sent to help the dog, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Lt. Ferris and his crew were able to successfully free the dog by breaking the block.

