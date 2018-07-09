First 'Clean Sweep' planned for this weekend in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The City of Roanoke, Clean Valley Council, Carilion Clinic and 10 News are all joining forces for the first "Clean Sweep" neighborhood cleanup in the city's Melrose neighborhoods.

Residents of Roanoke's Melrose-Rugby and Melrose-Loudon neighborhoods can leave clutter, unwanted brush and unlimited bulk items on their curb before 7 a.m. Saturday, and city crews will pick it up for free.

"Whatever you've got in your house, put it out here and we'll pick it up," said Jeffrey Powell, solid waste manager. "There will be no charge, no citations, it's just get it out of your house, get it on the curb and we're going to get started at 8 a.m."

Items that will not be collected include liquid paint, motor oils, batteries, gasoline, diesel fuel, liquid pesticides, stains, finishes and building materials.

Volunteers are also encouraged to take part in a community clean up of streets, parks and alleys in the Melrose area. Volunteers can sign up through Clean Valley Council.

"Less trash happens when it's clean, so it encourages other people to pick up their trash and take it with them," said Mary Ann Brenchick, Clean Valley Council executive director.



Volunteers will help remove litter and debris from 8 a.m. until noon. Clean Sweep volunteers will also be invited to a cookout at Eureka Park from noon until 2 p.m.

"This will give us an opportunity to re-energize the neighborhood associations so they can go forward with the twice-a-year cleanups," Powell said.

Shirley Bethel, a longtime resident of the area, said she hopes Saturday's event can get more people involved and invested in the community.

"Hopefully, everybody in the neighborhood will participate," Bethel said. "I hope they'll all come in and show that pride."

