First town-sponsored mural unveiled in town of Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - It's a proud day for the town of Christiansburg as its first town-sponsored mural was unveiled Friday.

Community supporters gathered to view the mural, which was placed in front of the Christiansburg Police Department.

Artist Dave Mann said the mural represents unity.

“It does show a common support of the community for the police department. They're here to serve and protect us all and we're here as a community to show our support to them,” Mann said.

Mann said he hopes the mural will inspire more people to embrace diversity in the community.

