First Honor Fest softball game raises money for local veterans

ROANOKE, Va. - Local celebrities versus veterans.

The first-ever Honor Fest softball game is raising money for local non-profits that serve our nation's heroes.

Several familiar faces at 10 News are playing in the first-ever game at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Lindsey Ward, Alyssa Rae, Jonathan Kegges and Brittany Flowers are part of the celebrity team.

Organizers say it's important to give back to our veterans and their families.

"We are able to serve our veterans who have given everything that they have to give to us so we are giving back to them," Carol Young, CEO of Healing Strides of Virginia.

"There's new mercy rule," said Tim Williams, Vet Center outreach coordinator. "You're not stopping it at the third inning because the score is 50 to nothing. Not happening like that. we want to give everybody a good show."

The event benefits Healing Strides of Virginia, Trust House, New Freedom Farm and the Military Family Support Center.



