First responders can get a free sandwich on September 11th

ROANOKE, Va. - Mission BBQ is giving first responders free sandwiches on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

All fire, police, and first responders can get a free sandwich at any Mission BBQ location from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a live singing of the national anthem at noon.

The company says this is a "small gesture of our thanks for all you do to protect, serve and save."

There is a Mission BBQ at Towers Shopping Center in Roanoke.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.