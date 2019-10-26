First Team Subaru teams up with Roanoke Valley SPCA for adoptions

ROANOKE, Va. - Saving a life and bringing home a new pet.

First Team Subaru and The Roanoke Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals teamed up to host an adoption event Saturday.

Families were able to get to know and take home cats and dogs.

Once they picked out a pet, veterinarians helped answer questions or concerns.

Pet owners said they were looking to bring home companions to their other pets.

The dealership and the SPCA also offered a new dog owner kit that includes a welcome home guide, toys, and treats.

