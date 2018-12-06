Five displaced after Roanoke fire Wednesday night

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five people are out of their home after a fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Wise Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire that completely engulfed a shed and stretched to the back of a house.

The Red Cross is helping four of the displaced people.

The case is under investigation. Officials estimate the damage amounts to around $30,000.

