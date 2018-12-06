Roanoke

Five displaced after Roanoke fire Wednesday night

Officials estimate damage is around $30,000

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five people are out of their home after a fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. 

Crews responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Wise Avenue just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire that completely engulfed a shed and stretched to the back of a house. 

The Red Cross is helping four of the displaced people. 

The case is under investigation. Officials estimate the damage amounts to around $30,000. 

