Flash flood warning issued for areas across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has announced a flood watch for areas across Southwest Virginia until late tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to cause excessive rainfall from the southern Blue Ridge through Southside.

The increased rain may cause the water level in streams and creeks to rise quickly, and flooding may occur in low drainage areas.

Water collection on roads is expected to make driving conditions hazardous.

Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke counties are all under the flood watch.

